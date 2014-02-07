New Keratosis Pilaris Treatment Website Aims to Help KP Sufferers by Educating Them on KP Treatment

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2014 --A new website KP- Keratosis Pilaris Treatment was launched a week ago by two motivated KP patients whom having gotten rid of KP completely, now wishes to help others achieve the same goal – “how to get rid of keratosis pilaris”.



KP – Keratosis Pilaris, sometimes also called Pilaris Keratosis or chicken skin is nothing new, according to medical science, it is harmless, but it may still require treatment due to severity and cosmetic reasons especially if the facial areas are affected. Kpkeratosispilaristreatment.com aims to teach everyone affected by KP on how to get rid of keratosis pilaris.



We interviewed the two who launched the website and for the purpose of this press release, we will call them Carroll and Allan. We asked them what where motivation to launch the site originated from.



Allan discusses his many anxieties and stress that are faced by many others who have keratosis pilaris. Allan commented: “That itch is really hard to control, especially when the weather is humid and hot. Sometimes you really can’t control it and it becomes really stressful when you have to “hide” your awkward posture to relief your itch”. Allan hopes that through his website, he can help as many people by educating them on how to get rid of keratosis pilaris and restore their confidence.



We asked Carroll about the information provided at KP - Keratosis Pilaris Treatment.



Carroll commented: “While I was looking for a solution for myself, I came across a lot of information but they were all really all over the place and there was no real good solid information. Don’t get me wrong, some of them did provide some really good advice on how to get rid of keratosis pilaris, but I figured that since having gone through all the information and having treated keratosis pilaris on my own, I should contribute back to the public and consolidate all the good information in one place and help as many people as possible to get rid of keratosis pilaris.”



The next thing we asked was if there was any difference in their methods compared to professional medical advice.



Here’s what Allan has to say, “of course professional advice is always good, sometimes it can even be the perfect solution for an individual but it comes at a high price. My methods do not replace professional medical advice, but it’s a natural treatment method to get rid of keratosis pilaris, and for many of us, it’s just what we need. Because it is all natural methods, it has little to no risks, and its fast and effective!”



Bill also commented, “Personally, I’ve had keratosis pilaris for quite a while and I’ve tried quite a number of methods including applying steroid cream, washing with mild soap etc. – no doubt, those methods helped relief the symptoms but they never really helped me get rid of keratosis pilaris completely. We hope to launch this website to be the one stop authority on Keratosis Pilaris Treatment and how to get rid of keratosis pilaris for the benefit of everyone who were in our position and in time, hope that some of our readers will contribute to our website for good of the community.”



Our conclusion:

For people suffering from Keratosis Pilaris consistently, How to get rid of Keratosis Pilaris will be the solution to learn how to treat KP completely and how to prevent it from coming back again.



About KP-KeratosisPilarisTreatment

KP- Keratosis Pilaris Treatment (http://kpkeratosispilaristreatment.com) is a website dedicated to provide detailed instruction on how to get rid of keratosis pilaris and helping others achieve the same goal



