How to Handle a Florida Traffic Ticket for Your Teenage Child

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2023 --Usually, the default option is to pay a fine, especially when the infraction is a moving violation. This could result in points on the driver's license and a higher insurance premium. If the violation is non-moving, it makes more sense to pay the ticket. The fines are modest, and driver's license points are rarely added.



Parents may also have the option of paying the fine and enrolling the teen in traffic school. This option will also prevent the addition of points to a driver's record. Traffic school teaches essential safe driving skills, but attendance is time-consuming and costly.



Another alternative to consider is contesting the traffic ticket. The teen's driving record will not be affected if the ticket is dismissed after a successful appeal. If you wish to contest a traffic ticket, such as a speeding ticket, contact a Miami traffic attorney at Hochman & Goldin, P.A.



About Hochman & Goldin, P.A.

In their 20 years of practice, the Law Offices of Hochman & Goldin, P.A. have handled over 200,000 traffic tickets. Hochman & Goldin's red light camera violation attorneys have represented clients accused of various traffic violations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.