How to Optimize Your Emails for Mobile Giving?

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2018 --Mobile giving (https://www.givecentral.org/mobile-giving) today is inseparable from fundraising. With the advent of technology, it has become imperative for every non-profit organization to put its donors at the center of its attention. These days people check their mails on their smartphones rather than their desktops. Data suggests that over 61.6 % of U.S. internet users frequently check their mails over smartphones over any other device. Designers have to keep this in mind while designing their emails. They have to keep their mobile readers in their mind all the time as that is the space that most of their emails are going to be read now. Though making sure at the same time that it doesn't look bad on desktop.



If the email best practices are adopted along with optimized designs for mobile giving, it would result in some enhanced click through and open rates. Here we have compiled a few tips to keep in mind while optimizing your emails (http://blog.givecentral.org/2017/07/8-fundraising-email-strategies/) for mobile giving.



Keeping it Simple



The idea is to keep it simple for your reader to view your email. The formatting must be clear and simple for all emails, especially for the mobile versions because of its smaller sizes. The design should be clean with considerable spacing so that the content is easily distinguishable. As the complete email can't be viewed at once, the essential elements of your mail should be put at the top with social sharing buttons at the bottom. The key is to focus on the functionality as there is a limitation of the viewing window on the mobile devices.



Fonts



It is essential to make sure that the font size is not too small. It should be big enough to suit your layout. Also, take into account the colour of the font and try contrasting it against your background for maximal effect.



A Clear Call to Action



One of the most important things in your mail has to be your call to action. Keep it short and concise. Craft your message articulately. It should have a clear message bringing about the link into focus between your donor's act of giving and the difference that they help you to bring about. The button should be big enough so that your users don't have to struggle to find it or click on it. It should be easily viewable right in front.



Optimizing your Images



It is important to add an Alt Text to your images. Just in case your image doesn't show up on the screen of the user, at least the description will be displayed and give your user a general idea about what the image is trying to portray.



Short and Concise Content



Keep all your content short and concise. Make it meaningful without using too many words for something that could be written in a simple manner. The less retail space in email means that every word counts.



These are some of the things that one should keep in mind while optimizing their emails for mobile giving (http://blog.givecentral.org/2018/01/fundraising-for-nonprofits-text-to-donate/). Now that mobile giving is here to stay, one should take every step to make the experience for its users as seamless and simple as possible.



To Know More Visit: https://www.givecentral.org/

Phone: (312) 929-2306

2 North Riverside Plaza

Suite 1350

Chicago, IL 60606