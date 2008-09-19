How to Pay for College and Preserve Your Retirement Portfolio, Even if You're a client of Merill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, or Bear Stearns

Weston, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2008 -- On Tuesday, September 23, 6:15 pm at the Tamarac Community Center on 8601 W. Commercial Blvd., a Weston man will lead a free planning workshop focused on how families with college-bound high-schoolers can save thousands of dollars per year in college costs.



Topics to be included:



* How the current financial markets crisis will affect your college funding options and retirement, and how you can protect yourself;



* The five biggest myths about financial aid;



* why 53% of all families eligible for financial aid never even bother applying;



* How to afford an expensive, "Rolls Royce" college for the price of a used Honda;



* The under-publicized, outrageous truth about Bright Futures and Florida Pre-paid plans; and



* what do do when your financial aid award is inadequate.



The workshop is 100% free and no products will be offered; no services will be mentioned. Andrew Lockwood, J.D., co-owner of Weston-based College Planning Specialists of Florida, author, radio host and financial services industry veteran of 12 years will host the workshop. Seating is limited.



Please register by calling 954.659.1234 ext. 299 or visiting



http://www.CollegePlanningAdvice.com/events

