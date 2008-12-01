How to Pay for College Even if You Lost 40% In Your 529 Savings Plan and Earn Over $120,000.

Troy, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2008 -- A free workshop is being held for all parents that have students planning on attending college in the next 2-3 years to discuss strategies to help them afford college in the midst of what is being termed ‘the Student Loan Meltdown.’



“It’s shocking that so many parents won’t even be able to borrow money for their kids to go to school in the next few years, so many good students won’t be able to go, and many students will have to drop out, unless they know the inside information that the colleges don’t want given out,” says Mike Humann, a leading local expert on planning for college. “It’s not even a matter of getting the best interest rate….it’s getting ANY money at all these days. I’ve put this workshop together to show parents that college can still be attainable, if they learn the inside secrets to getting as much free money as possible, and then where to borrow the rest at an affordable rate so they don’t go broke.”



The workshop will focus on ways to double or triple your eligibility for free grant money, even if you make a six figure income; how to determine in advance if a school will be affordable for you, regardless of its’ sticker price; and how to make sure that your family can afford to send your child to college, even if your neighbors can’t.



The class is being held at:

* Harper Woods Public Library, Harper Woods on December 10th at 6:50 pm

* Clock Building at 1200 S. Sheldon Rd, Plymouth on December 11th at 7:00 pm;

* Baldwin Public Library, Birmingham on December 13th at 10:15 am;

* Rochester Community House, Rochester on December 16th at 7:00 pm;



The class will last roughly 75 minutes. Seating is free, however it is limited by the size of the room and only people with confirmed reservations will be admitted. To reserve a seat call 1-866-210-0837 x 100, 24 hours a day, or on the internet at http://www.collegeplanningcoach.com/events

