How to Prepare for Your Summer Vacation Cruise Excursions

According to Statistica.com, 80% of cruise line passengers believe that a cruise is an excellent way to experience multiple destinations. Cruise ships offer many options for day excursions in the ports that they visit and these excursions are a wonderful opportunity to see the significant sights of a destination. However during the summer vacation the pressure on tours is extreme so it is wise to plan in advance to avoid disappointment and irritation.



There are many types of shore excursions, and it important that each passenger chose the style of excursion that is most suitable for them. It is tempting to take the easy option and book excursions through the cruise line, but there are many things to consider before making any bookings.



Excursions can range from passively sitting in a bus for much of the day watching the scenery go by, to actively engaging in adventure sports. Full day excursions can visit many destinations in a city, but it suits some people better to take a half-day excursion then be free to undertake their own explorations. The level of independence of travelers determines whether they are going to prefer a fully guided excursion or one in which they are shown the highlights then left to explore independently. Similarly every port has a thriving industry of local tourism providers who can be booked in advance providing concierge services tailored to the individual client. These can be safely organized through online research and checking cruise and travel review sites for recommendations and warnings.



Almost as important as choosing the style of excursions, is to ensure that the shore excursions will be as comfortable as possible. Whilst activities and their demands will be very different for different people in different contexts, some things remain constant.



Shoes: Comfortable and appropriate footwear is essential. Rocky beaches call for protective waterproof footwear; ice and snow requires good grip and warmth; while a day walking around a city has its own completely different demands of support and comfort. Many an excursion has been spoilt by the wrong shoes!



Weather Protection: Unfortunately shore excursions don't come with a guarantee of beautiful weather. Depending on location a wise traveler will anticipate weather variations and will be prepared. Pack a variety of options that may be required for shore excursions such as a warm jacket, rain coat or poncho, umbrella, sun hat, sun screen. For each shore excursion find out the weather forecast in advance and take the appropriate items. Don't be the miserable traveler who is shivering, dripping wet or searching for shade because of lack of preparation.



Lightweight backpack: A good quality lightweight backpack is ideal for shore excursions, so that the necessary items can be carried when they aren't being used and souvenirs can be carried back to the ship. A daypack that is ultra lightweight and can be folded away when not needed is ideal.



