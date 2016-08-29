How to Stop Drinking Program Helping Thousands of People to Reduce Their Alcohol Intake

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Alcohol addiction has become a serious problem around the world. Millions of people each year find themselves becoming addicted, but since the launch of an online program by a leading alcohol reduction expert, tens of thousands of people are getting the help they need.



Georgia Foster as seen on TV, launched the seven-day alcohol reduction program called Seven Days To Drink Less, which is currently available to try for free. The program has been called one of the most powerful way to help people to drink less.



Georgia Foster has for many years helped people on a one to one basis to reduce the alcohol they drink. She has helped people to become less dependent on alcohol through her powerful hypnotherapy technique. Due to the success of her technique she decided to launch an online program that works in the same way, and since the program was launched, it has not only been featured on TV shows around the world due to its success, but it has also helped thousands of people to improve their lives.



The seven days to drink less alcohol program (http://www.georgiafoster.com/7-days-to-drink-less/) has become one of the most recommended ways to help people to cut down. The program is recommended by health and lifestyle experts and to show people how powerful the program is; the first day of the seven-day program is available to try for free.



Georgia Foster said: "I came up with the online program to help people who cannot travel to visit me for a one to one consultation. The seven-day program that works from day one can help people all around the world. It means there is no need to go on the waiting list to receive help as the program is available online, people can receive help straight away."



The Seven-Day Drink Less Mind Program



– Over 14 hours of life-changing material, to listen to when suits, throughout seven unforgettable days.

– Fully downloadable audio you can listen to anywhere.

– A healthier, happier you, that sleeps better and drinks significantly less.

– Save money on unwanted alcohol and expensive therapy.

– A fully private, safe and supportive service.

– Risk-free purchase, with our 60 day 100% Money Back Guarantee.

– Improve your family life

– Bonus included

– Lifetime Access, full access to the program for as long as you need.



To learn more about the seven days to drink less program, please visit http://www.georgiafoster.com/7-days-to-drink-less/



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive new ones.



Media Contact:

Company Name: 7 Days To Drink Less program

Contact Person: Georgia Foster

Email: Georgia@georgiafoster.com

Phone: +447768 858 828

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Website: http://www.georgiafoster.com/