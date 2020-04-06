London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2020 --Sometimes the worse in tooth pain can come unexpectedly, even during a global pandemic! In the London area, thankfully, a great solution to the problem exists in Emergency Dentist London. With a quick appointment nearly any dental emergency can be handled anytime day or night.



One of the more frustrating things about having a painful tooth or related problem is how it seemingly pops up or gets worse out of nowhere. This can be very difficult during the current lockdown and social distancing measures. The good news is Emergency Dentist London are answering the call for help in this area in the extended London-area offering 24 hour dentist services, available with a simple and safe appointment. For many Londoners or guests to the city this is a dream come true. The emergency dentist North London has been met with quick enthusiasm.



"We saw the need for a 24 hour dentist here during the coronavirus pandemic and have adapted to provide a safe environment for patients in pain," commented a spokesperson from Emergency Dentist London. "We are able to provide treatment whilst adhering to the latest COVID-19 guidelines and using the recommended protective equipment."



According to Emergency Dentist London, the emergency dentist North London office is filled with the latest in technology and caring, skilled dental professionals. Many people fear going to a dentist and this office understands this well, making every effort to make the experience as smooth and painless as possible. Operating a "one in, one out" appointment based service, we are able to offer a service that helps maintain social distancing.



Early feedback for the 24 hour dentist has been completely positive.



Justin S., from London, recently said in a five-star review, "I had a tooth that started killing me on a late Friday afternoon and I thank goodness that my girlfriend knew about Emergency Dentist London. They sorted me out at a fair price and provided the best in service you could ask for. I can't recommend them enough."



For more information be sure to visit https://www.emergencydentist24hours.co.uk.