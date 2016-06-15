How to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Lessons from "The Walking Dead"

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2016 --From television to movies, and everywhere in between, zombies have become prominent in all forms of entertainment. Though there may be seem who laugh at the idea of a zombie apocalypse, renowned zombie expert Matt Mogk says a zombie outbreak is a real possibility. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Mogk shares 5 steps to survive a zombie apocalypse.



Matt Mogk is the founder of Zombie Research Society, a club comprised of more than 350,000 zombie experts and enthusiasts across 6 continents. Mock shares his love for the current hit TV show "The Walking Dead" and says there are few things we can learn from entertainment like it. Here are 5 steps to survive the zombie apocalypse taken from Mogk's interview with the Huffington Post.



Step 1: Check Facebook



If there were a disease created living zombies today, the ZRS president says that a zombie outbreak won't happen over night.



Almost every zombie movie provides the notion that once one person gets bitten the end of the world is soon to follow. That notion just really doesn't hold true. There would be so many months of gray area and questions of what to do.



"The disease would be on the news and in social media. Also, our cultural awareness to infectious disease, and even zombies in general, is a big advantage." said Mogk.



Step 2: Supplies Are The First Priority



The Rule of Threes for survival says an individual is dead in three minutes without air, three hours without shelter, three days without water and three weeks without food. Prepare now with something like the Zombie Defense Solutions: 3-Day Survival Kit being offered on yugster.com as a daily deal for only $29.97.



This kit includes food, water, light, warmth, tools, and a basic first aid kit. These are all of the essential items needed to survive for at least 3 days! This kit normally $95.99 at retailers like Amazon, so at under $30 it's a steal on Yugster.



Step 3: Stay Close To Home



The ZRS president stated, "Your survival plan in any disaster should be centered around surviving where you are. The grass is not greener on the other side in a zombie plague. If you think it's really bad where you are, it's worse somewhere else. Because you don't even know that place so you have another survival disadvantage."



A huge fan of "The Walking Dead," Mogk shies away from criticizing the show over small details but one issue he points out is the availability of cars. In a real zombie apocalypse cars would be ancient history. He points to trucker strikes in Italy and Argentina that left some cities running out of fuel and food in days as examples.



Step 4: Watch "Zombieland"



Zombie movies can give clues as to what a real zombie apocalypse would be like. Mogk explains that while stories like "Walking Dead" have corpses reanimating, it's more likely that a real world scenario would deal with a living zombie. This is a relentlessly aggressive human driven by a biological infection.



Step 5: Don't Go To Walmart



Mogk said, "One thing we can all agree on is that people make zombies. People need water, food and supplies, and if they don't have that they may be forced to take yours. It's not necessarily gonna be an '80s apocalyptic action movie where you're gonna have gangs of dudes with pink mohawks and futuristic motorcycles riding around saying, 'Yay! We're breaking the law,' as soon as the zombies come, but there could be a lot of bad choices."



Mogk advises to stay away from big box stores, gun stores and all the other places people are likely to go.



