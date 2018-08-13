How to Tell if Personal Property Is Covered

Feasterville-Trevose, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --When disaster strikes most likely a homeowner's personal belongings will also be affected. But is the personal property covered by all policies? What types of personal property are covered and what isn't? These are all very good questions that will be answered in this article.



How Much Coverage?



Insurance company personal property coverage typically pays for damages in one of two ways. The first way is to reimburse for the replacement of an item. This typically pays the dollar amount that it will take to buy the item new at the time of the claim. The second way is to pay the actual cash value of the item. This way pays the current value of an item. It should also be noted that personal property coverage has certain limits on what will be paid to replace an item or category of items.



Renters Insurance



People who rent often think that their landlord's insurance policy will cover their belongings in a loss. This is a misconception. The landlord's policy helps protect the resident against certain losses, but the coverage often does not extend to the renter's personal property. However, if the renter takes out a renter's insurance policy, then some personal property might be covered up to certain limits.



Condo Insurance



A typical condo policy includes coverage for personal belongings against perils like fire and theft. While a condo associations insurance may cover the structure and areas shared by multiple owners, the protection often does not extend to personal belongings. However, the individual condo policy will protect belongings like furniture, computers, and clothing. Again, a coverage limit could apply.



Homeowners Insurance



Homeowners insurance provides dwelling and liability coverage; However, it usually covers personal property as well. If a home is affected by a covered loss, then the personal belongings are also covered. Again, with certain limits, outlined in the policy, applying.



Scheduled Property



While homeowners, renters, and condo policies might provide coverage for personal belongings, that coverage is usually subject to limits for certain types of property, occasionally even with limits on each item. Some agents will suggest "scheduling" items. This means that separate coverage would be purchased to further protect high valued items like jewelry, art, and musical instruments.



