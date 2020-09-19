How to Throw a Virtual Office Party: 9 Entertaining Ideas

Kazan, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2020 --In 2019 ICL Services held more than 180 events, 90% of them offline. Then in March 2020, almost at a moment's notice, in just two weeks, 90% of the employees shifted to remote working. How was event production supposed to readjust in these circumstances?



Luckily, they had a solid base. Here's the first tip: when organizing any major event, try to involve talented employees within the company. Co-workers in the company formed rock bands and performed at corporate parties, developed cyber games, hosted quizzes and competitions.



Switching to online mode, this tradition will stand in good stead. Reach out to those talented co-workers, and the ideas for events will come naturally.



Top 9 events that can be held online and on an almost zero budget



1. Online party



Organize a party featuring a DJ set with vinyl records - or even two parties. That's awesome if the DJ is co-worker. It is possible to bring the turntables and the streaming equipment to their place, post the event announcement on social media and intranet portal, and co-workers from the IT department can help set up the live stream. Just two events of ICL Services attracted 550 participants and got positive feedback.



If there is no co-worker doubling as a DJ, it is possible to hire one. Since parties are still banned in this country, there might be a good discount. Go live on YouTube!



2. Home concert



The next major event can be a virtual home concert of a rock band formed by the co-workers. Launch the live stream on YouTube, available to everyone interested. The performance will be attended not only by the employees, but by their family members, prospective job applicants, and social media followers.



In every team, there is usually a co-worker who can play the guitar. Invite them to give a heartwarming evening performance. And company's YouTube channel will give exposure to these lockdown homegrown artists and gain new subscribers.



3. Sporting events



ICL Services offers yoga classes online. They are held twice a week in exchange for a donation. It's hard to believe but the yoga instructor is co-worker of the company, too. In addition, the attendance has increased compared to offline classes at the office — they are more convenient, because there is no need to rush home right after the class.



It is also possible to launch any type of workout online — even if it's only "Holding a plank every day at 12.00" via a video call. Yes, the audience is small, but the engagement numbers will go through the roof at zero costs.



4. "Doctors vs Corona" adventure quest through Russian cities inspired by Plague.Inc



13 teams of five participants each "conquered" the cities, guessing the objects located on online maps, looking closely at monuments, and learning about the history of Russia. The quest was hosted by co-worker of ICL Services, and she was the one to come up with all the activities.



It is necessary to launch the online registration, put the teams together, buy the game engine (the quest hosting platform), and provide prizes for the winners.



The quest were centered on a hot topic. But if the company doesn't have a game designer, it is possible to simply cover the cost of the employees' participation in a third-party quiz. There's a wide selection of those now, and they are not very expensive.



5. Events for children



Being with kids 24/7 is bliss and... hard work. In addition to articles for parents with ideas on how to keep child entertained during the lockdown with materials available (completing quizzes around the apartment, playing the chemist or the cook, staging amateur plays, etc.), get ready to award the kids with certificates of gratitude that they did not interfere with their mothers' and fathers' working from home, that they lived through this difficult period without breaking restrictions - and did a brilliant job overall!



The certificates may be both printed and digital. ICL Services chose the online option, published an announcement for the employees with a link to the template so that everyone could download it and write in the name of their little lockdown hero.



6. External events



These can vary from quizzes to social activism. For example, ICL Services took part in the "I Know About Autism. Do You?" campaign launched by the Zvezda Foundation. Company shared the campaign information on corporate social media with the audience of more than 5000 people. As a result, more than 50 people were able to take the test on early detection of autism in children and became more knowledgeable about this issue.



Make informative compilations of online resources on how to work from home. On a regular basis, put together articles on online courses and training options, on free quizzes or live streams and tours, on good films and TV shows to while away the quarantine time.



For events with zero budget, monitor online activities and send invitations to employees. Activities of this kind have multiplied during the lockdown. It will cost nothing to the company, but provide the variety and change of scene for the employees.



7. Competitions



For people who have never worked from home, this is a stressful situation. That's why it is crucial to keep in touch with the co-workers and stand by them. Competitions titled "How to Work from Home Efficiently" and "Remote Work Challenge", in which everyone can share their secrets to staying motivated, always attract a large number of participants. Pets had been greatest solace. It's a lot of fun when someone's cat ambles into the frame during a live stream. Having had share of laughing, company assumed a more serious attitude, compiled the best remote work practices, shared them via official channels and communicated them to team leaders.



The lockdown period also involved two environmental events: Earth Hour and Earth Day. ICL Services launched competitions on social media and intranet portals: co-workers posted photos of how they spend time without electricity (the winners shared images of the moon as seen through a telescope and a theme-based origami). Famous environmental blogger also was invited to give a Zoom lecture on sustainable living habits.



Currently, there is an ongoing contest for the best crafts project using recyclable materials. Co-workers enjoy such things. All winners will be awarded after workers return to the office.



Competitions and lectures can be held in any format. It entirely depends on imagination. Just get co-workers together and try to see the positive side of events. Invite teammates to lectures and discussions that might be of interest to them! Award prizes for active participation or just post updates naming the winners and send them attractive digital certificates. Recognition is sometimes more valuable than any prize.



8. Educational activities



At the moment, it's crucial to keep the employees informed about the pandemic and other diseases. Set up an online meeting with a virologist. This will mitigate the emerging panic noticeably.



Colleagues have something to teach others, either related to professional activities or hobbies. Let it be known and share it with everyone.



9. Planting houseplants instead of trees



Twice a year ICL Services's team members plant trees: fir trees and flowers around the office building, apple trees in parks. On the lockdown these events are held online. Company host a lecture on how to repot houseplants properly and tell about the plants you can grow at home - from scallions and basil to avocados. Speaking of which, it is possible to grow beautiful two-meter plants from seeds of store-bought avocados. 30 people have already signed up for the lecture, so it seems to generate some interest. And the lecturer will be co-worker — a gardening expert.



What conclusion can be drawn from all this?



Events in the online format, remote learning and working from home are a new reality that has its benefits and drawbacks. ICL Services is forced to change and adapt very rapidly, doing a lot of things for the first time.



Now the company is looking forward to returning to conventional events and real-life meetings with co-workers. But ICL Services will definitely keep some of the virtual events. Experience has shown that this format has some undeniable advantages:



1. A greater degree of engagement. Co-workers' performances leave a more vivid impression than those of hired musicians. 1000+ comments left during the live stream and dozens of reposts on social media prove it.



2. A wider inclusion of managers. Experience suggests that managers make up only about 5% of the participants of offline events — it is lower than their share in the company staff. 95% of the participants are frontline employees. With the transition to the online format, company have significantly increased this ratio, by almost 20%. It might be attributed to the fact that the managers usually have a heavy workload and no time for an offline event. However, all they need to do to join a virtual activity is to turn on their laptop



3. Involvement of all offices. Integrated virtual space makes it possible to bring employees from all regions together. It is increasingly complicated at offline events.



4. Apparent budget savings. The need for event venues, office rentals, catering and other expenses is eliminated. You need to find equipment and prizes, as well as spend some time on planning and communication. It results in substantial savings.



5. Novelty and simplicity. If colleagues are left unimpressed with regular events, try to approach them from a new angle. Look into engagement and audience reach - probably, that is exactly what you were lacking. To learn about audience's wishes, just ask co-workers what kind of events they would like to participate in.



Virtual corporate event planning checklist



1. Select an audience-appropriate event and announce it at least a week before via the available channels: the intranet portal, the newsletter, social media, and instant messengers. This way the employees will set their schedules accordingly and won't make other plans for Friday evening.



2. Make sure to ask the co-workers to register for the event. This way you will be able to predict the number of participants and see whether the activity needs any additional promotion.



3. Test different online platforms. Use those that do not cause any audio or image distortions. It's a major advantage when the platform is accessible from different devices, such as laptops and smartphones.



4. Prepare the script and the timing. Prior to the event, come up with interactive activities (competitions, prizes) and select those who will livestream them during the event.



5. Run a test live stream with a focus-group.



6. On the day of the event, send out the relevant information to the participants: share direct links to the live stream via email and instant messengers.



7. At the end of the event, collect the participants' feedback and analyse the statistical data to gain insight into what to consider in the future.



About ICL Services

ICL Services is a large system integrator (member of the ICL group of companies), providing a full range of services on domestic and international markets. The company employs more than 2,000 workers who successfully interact with more than 80 clients from 30 countries around the world, providing IT services 24 hours 7 days a week in Russian, English, French and German. ICL Services offices are located in Kazan, Moscow, Voronezh, Vladivostok and Belgrade (Serbia).



http://www.icl-services.com



Additional information for the media:

e-mail: arina.vasilieva@icl-services.com

tel .: 8 (800) 333-98-70