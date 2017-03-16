Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2017 --Many individuals across the country are facing a difficult financial situation this time of year, as tax debts and related burdens continue to mount. Can bankruptcy offer relief from taxes? The experienced bankruptcy attorneys at Goren & Tucci want to educate prospective clients on whether or not bankruptcy can provide a solution to this problem, and if so, how they can best take advantage of that opportunity.



"One of the most common questions we hear from clients is 'can bankruptcy eliminate tax debt?' and it's important to learn more about the truth of the matter," says experienced Maryland bankruptcy attorney Robert K. Goren. "Ultimately, there's not a simple yes or no answer to the question, and it depends on the specifics of your own situation, which is why it's always so important to work with a professional who can guide you through the process."



Many tax debts are not dischargeable via bankruptcy, whether filing for chapter 7 or filing for chapter 13. However, this is dependent on a number of factors, and in the correct circumstances, many types of tax debts can indeed by eliminated with bankruptcy's assistance.



"Filing bankruptcy for tax debt is a complicated situation, but when certain criteria are met, then some types of tax debt can be successfully discharged with bankruptcy," says experienced Maryland bankruptcy attorney Brian A. Tucci. "Further, there's the option of filing chapter 13 bankruptcy, in which case taxes can be repaid without interest and penalties for up to five years."



A few of the factors involved include whether or not tax returns were originally filed, as well as if there was any reported fraud, and also what specific types of taxes are owed. Further, the original back taxes may be considered separately from fees and penalties which accumulated on top of the initial sum.



