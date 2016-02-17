How to Win the Battle Against Bed Bugs Using Heat Treatment

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2016 --Bed bug extermination from one's home is possible. Nonetheless, now more than ever, people need super-specific knowledge to treat their crawly, creepy situation. The good news is that individuals don't need to panic, there is hope.



If bed bugs are resistant to most chemicals, which is the best way to exterminate them?



According to a study published in the Journal of Medical Entomology, bed bugs can resist two types of chemicals - neonicotinoids and pyrethroids. These chemicals are present in most common bed bug treatments available out there. The best alternative to chemical treatment of bed bug extermination is heat treatment. This form of eradication has proved to kill the pests and their eggs.



Professional heat treatments are a convenient and reliable way to eliminate bed bugs in real time. While giving a talk on the merits and demerits of different bed bug extermination methods, Bobby Anderson, President of Environmental Heat Solutions, Inc. said, "Heat treatment is the best killer of bed bugs. In fact, people can never go wrong when using portable heat chambers or heating units to get rid of these stubborn pests." This just affirms the effective nature of heat treatment in eradicating bed bugs.



How long does heat take to kill bed bugs and their eggs?



In addition to wondering what temperature should be achieved to totally kill bed bugs, most people question how long heat treatment takes to completely kill the pests and their eggs. To answer the first question: to kill bed bugs, professionals heat up the infested area using temperatures of 120-140 degrees for not less than four hours. When it comes to the duration it takes heat to completely kill bed bugs and their eggs, it solely depends on the environment. If they are out in the open - which is very rare - this treatment takes just a few minutes. The situation might take slightly longer when they hide in smaller places. For such situations:



- Professionals ensure that the temperature is sufficient to expose the pests and their eggs to thermal kill range

- Professionals make sure that all clothing for treatment are stacked a maximum of three inches thick

- Professionals ensure that they achieve proper air circulation in the treatment environment so that hot air perfectly flows throughout the structure



