Dunfermline, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2016 --Google Trends (source) show that people searching for 'How to write a resume for a job' rose from 34 searches a day in November last year to 90 searches a day In January – a rise of 164 per cent.



Scottish company RJA Coaching and Development, based in Dunfermline, offer resume coaching and interview coaching sessions when applying for jobs.



Rosemary Armstrong, motivational and development coach with RJA Coaching and Development, said: " People in January are motivated to get a new job and even a new career. We identify people's strengths and skills and translate it so they can then write a compelling resume."



The former human resources professional already helps people who have been made redundant and coaches people who have retired.



Research has shown that hiring managers take under 10 seconds to decide if they are impressed with your resume.



Rosemary said: "Hiring managers quickly scan the name at the top of the resume, then look at education, work experience, length of time spent working for companies.



"The second scan involves looking at length of time working for companies, percentages, figures, results and strong verbs like increased revenue, doubled, tracked, led, expanding."



Rosemary has seen thousands of badly written resumes and offers some helpful advice. She added: "It really is vital to give a good first impression and I can help people write their own resume. Put your name and email address at the top of the page and make sure there is consistency in your employment.



"Don't make your resume too long or include irrelevant information. You need to sell yourself on why you are the best candidate for the job and include those reasons and your qualities for the position you are applying for.



"A good tip is to use a different coloured font like dark blue so your resume stands out from the crowd and the prospective employer remembers it at your interview."



"I would also use a PDF attachment to the email as it is simple to open and looks consistent on other platforms. There is nothing worse than receiving a resume that you can't open and doesn't give a very good first impression."



"Finally, make sure you have read the job description thoroughly as it may contain a question the prospective employer has requested which you may easily overlook. Your diligence could place you well ahead of the other candidates."



About Rosemary Armstrong

Rosemary Armstrong is a motivational and development coach with RJA Coaching in Dunfermline, Scotland helping people with resumes, interview coaching, redundancy and retirement coaching.



http://www.rja-coaching.co.uk/contact-me/ or call Rosemary on 07709041645.



For more information please contact Wendy Scott, PR consultant, Scott Media Solutions, scottmediasol@aol.com 07977 451680.