How Travelers Are Saving Money on USA Airport Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --On Air Parking continues to disrupt the parking industry with its first of its kind unbranded parking deals. Thousands of travelers have saved money with these deals. The San Francisco-based startup introduced unbranded parking deals in 2016, with a pilot launch at the Denver International Airport where its cheap parking deals continues to sell at a competitive rate.



"We knew going unbranded was the way to go," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Our goal has always been to help travelers save on airport parking, and that hasn't changed.



"We're proud to be that rare parking company that cares."



On Air Parking sells parking deals in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



Two of its other best-selling parking deals are Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport parking at $2.75/day and Chicago O'Hare International Airport parking for $7.99/day.



"Our deals are perfect for budget travelers. They may purchase our deals for long-term parking and still save money," said Murray.



