Howard Safe & Lock Co Published Its Full Pricing List for All Kinds of Locksmith Services

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2019 --Howard Safe & Lock Co, a Houston locksmith shop that offers its emergency locksmith services through a small team of motivated and highly skilled professional locksmiths, recently published the full pricing list for all kinds of locksmith services that it offers. On the website of the locksmith service provider, prices of residential and commercial lockout assistance services, automotive locksmith services, rekeying and master key creation services, as well as lock installation and replacement services have been mentioned in detail.



The owners of the locksmith shop recently told that they wanted to bring more transparency in the pricing so that their prospective clients can get to see the prices of the various services that they offer. They also added that the pricing for different services exclude the basic service fees charged by their professional locksmiths.



Howard Safe & Lock Co now offers a wide assortment of locksmith services which include lockout or door opening assistance, safe and mailbox opening services, car key making and ignition replacement, key extraction, regular key and master key making, high security lock installation, dead lock installation and many other related services. The owners of the locksmith service shop in Houston said that they are committed to providing the most cost-effective locksmith services in the area they serve.



"We wish to inform our clients that the prices furnished on our official website may vary due to the security level of various lock systems and labour charges. Actual prices may vary from the pricing details which we have fleshed out. That said, there is no hidden fee or fine print in our contract. We charge the basic fee as the trip fee and the labour charges are excluded from the basic fee", explained a locksmith service expert from Howard Safe & Lock Co.



The locksmith shop now offers residential, commercial and automotive locksmith services in Houston. The owners said that they are committed to providing on-demand and emergency locksmith services in Houston area and also in surrounding areas. "Our mobile teams are always on high alert and we are always up and ready to respond to emergencies. Typically, we reach our customers across Houston within 30 minutes of getting a call", said a co-owner.



About Howard Safe & Lock Co

Howard Safe & Lock Co is a Houston-based trusted locksmith agency.



