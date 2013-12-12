Howarth Engineering Promotes Services for Precision Machining of Prototypes

Norwich, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2013 --Howarth engineering specialises in creating precision machining parts, prototypes and components. The licensed engineers work on several different machines to produce standardised and high quality products. They can develop most components to hydraulic, automotive and astronomy equipment. All the consumer have to do is provide the type of part and material.



The firm uses high performance machinery that are less than five years in age to create parts. Howarth has all the solutions to replace most components to industrial and automotive machineries. The precision machining equipment is a recent model and performs with speed and precise cutting. Over the past forty years, the engineers has built a reputation pleasing clients throughout the world.



The cost for precision machining services are reasonable and negotiated with companies. Become a valued customer to receive special offers on creating a variety of components. The finished products come with a guarantee for a specified time. If the order is in error and caused by the engineers, the part is replaceable without additional costs.



A spokesperson said, “Howarth stands by it production of parts and components made by the precision machinery. The engineers are capable of creating quality prototypes for manufacturers and industrial businesses.”



About Howarth Engineering

Howarth Engineering is a prestigious firm in the United Kingdom offering precision and CNC machining services to create equipment parts. The firm supplies machinery for telecoms, automotive, marine, hydraulic and astronomy.



To inquire about their service and products, call +44(0) 1603 721155 or visit Howarth Engineering website. An engineer is ready to respond to all requests and inquiries pertaining to building components and parts.