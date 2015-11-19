Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2015 --Nestor Toussaint, the founder of Howdy Pixel Social Media, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. This campaign has a funding goal of $100,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring his new website to the public. "Howdy Pixel Social Media" will be the first website that is aimed at helping an advertiser build a true social media presence through social media profile and page promotions. Toussant states, "We all have social media accounts with Facebook, twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, Instagram and others for our personal and business purposes. The most difficult part of it is getting our profile popular in order to get views, likes and followers. That's how Howdy Pixel Social Media was born."



The way Howdy Pixel Social Media works, is that an advertiser purchases the pixels at $1 per pixel, and the ads appear in blocks of 100 pixels. There are 6 categories to choose from: sports, news, culture, media, contact, and subscribe. An advertiser can buy as many pixels as needed, to make their ad any size they desire. There are 10,000,000 pixels available for purchase, and the website is open to big businesses as well as individuals who want to promote their personal profiles in order to gain friends and followers. While there are similar services out their offering Facebook "friends" and Twitter "followers", these services only provide bot traffic, which means all friends and followers are fake profiles. Howdy Pixel Social Media helps advertisers get real people to their pages and profiles through the use of press release services, social media promotions, sharing and SEO. The advertiser gets to choose the block shape as well as the location on the screen for their profile advertisement.



The team at Howdy Pixel Social Media has been hard at work with the essential groundwork for their website, and they are ready to begin the process of making it a reality which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering supporters the opportunity to purchase advertising pixels at 75% off of the regular price. This means the pixels are being sold for only 25? each, so an advertiser can get a block of 100 pixels for only $25 while the campaign lasts. The advertising blocks are available through the campaign perks in various increments, starting with 100 pixels up to a mega-block of 50,000 pixels. The team plans to go live with Howdy Pixel Social Media during 1st quarter 2016.



About Howdy Pixel Social Media

Howdy Pixel Social Media is the brainchild of Nestor Toussaint. This website will be the first website aimed at promoting social media profiles, by bringing real people to a page or profile.



