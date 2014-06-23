HPV: Genital Piercings Allow Entry of the Virus; CBCD Reviews Scientific Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2014 --"Infected with the HPV virus? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR." - John Evans, CBCD



In men, genital piercings includes at least 9 different kinds of penile piercings, and in women, at least 9 different kinds of clitoral and other vaginal piercings. These piercings are usually done with a hollow gauge needle and the installation of jewelry into the genitals. (1) Dr. Takahashi and colleagues say in a study published in the International journal of STD & AIDS, that most people are unaware that "minor trauma from a penile ring could facilitate the entry of HPV into mucosal epithelial cells." (1) They also say that condoms are less effective when used by people who have genital piercings. "Condoms are likely to reduce these risks and are therefore useful but these may be more likely to fail in individuals who have genital piercings as body jewelry can damage condoms during intercourse." (1) Dr. Takahashi works at Department of Urology, The Fraternity Memorial Hospital.



According to Dr. Dahl and Dr. Kim, "the majority of newly acquired genital HPV infections are subclinical and asymptomatic (that is, not severe enough to present definite or readily observable symptoms)." (2) However, if someone has HPV and they develop urethral warts, there may be complications. These include, recurrent disease, urethral strictures (blocked urethra) and related problems - reduced urinary flow/urinary obstruction, infertility due to urethral and ejaculatory duct obstruction, and associated malignancies - penile and cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (pre-cancerous cellular changes) (2), etc.



Finally, "after a long period of latency, individuals infected with certain HPV subtypes are at risk of developing squamous cell carcinomas." (2).In other words, if someone is infected with certain strains of HPV, they are in danger of developing some types of cancer.



(1) Takahashi S, Hirano Y, Kawamura T, Homma Y. Intraurethral condylomata acuminata associated with genital piercings. Int J STD AIDS. 2013 Jan;24(1):67-9. doi: 10.1258/ijsa.2012.012167. Epub 2013 May 6.



(2) Douglas Dahl, MD; Chief Editor: Edward David Kim, MD, FACS. Medscape - Urethral Warts - Overview. Last updated on August 12, 2012.



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8 http://dx.doi.org/10.4236/pp.2013.46A001



