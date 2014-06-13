HPV: Hand Sanitizers Are Ineffective Against the Human Papillomavirus; CBCD Reviews a Scientific Study

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2014 --"Are you suffering from an infection with the HPV virus? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. - John Evans, CBCD



New scientific evidence, reported by Dr. Jordan Meyers and colleagues in their paper, showed that alcohol based disinfectants used at home are useless against the HPV virus. (1) According to Dr. Meyers, the study showed that "HPV16 was resistant to disinfectants containing the three ingredients ethanol, isopropanol, and glutaraldehyde." (1) Dr. Meyers also said that "chemical disinfectants in hand sanitizer are commonly used in the general population to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. For flu or cold viruses they are very effective. But the data shows that they do nothing for preventing the spread of human papillomavirus." (2)



The study showed that commercial hand sanitizers used in hospitals are also ineffective againt the HPV. Dr. Myers, et. al., said that “chemical disinfectants used in the hospitals and other healthcare settings have absolutely no effect on killing human papillomavirus, so unless bleach or autoclaving is used in the hospital setting, human papillomavirus is not being killed and there is a potential spread of HPV through hospital acquired or instrument or tool infection." (2)



According to Dr. Gearhart and colleagues, HPV can cause the following conditions: anogenital warts, cervical cancer, anal cancer, oral warts, and regular hand warts (common warts), and other cancers of the genital area. (3) Dr. Gearhart is an Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.



The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, "individuals infected with the HPV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (4) The study authors also wrote that, "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (4)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



It should be noted that no FDA approved drugs against an HPV infection are available. Current surgical treatments only target HPV symptoms, such as genital warts and cervical dysplasia. These treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). (4) Local procedures against HPV symptoms, such as genital warts, use "liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission." (4)



