HPV Is Surprisingly Common. CBCD Reviews Recent Data

A majority of Americans are infected with one or more strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). Dr. Yingfei Ma said that "the HPV 'community' in healthy people is surprisingly more vast and complex than previously thought and much further monitoring and research is needed to determine how the various non-cancer-causing HPV genotypes interact with the cancer-causing strains, such as genotypes 16 and 18." (1)



The survey was conducted by Dr. Zhiheng Pei and colleagues at New York University’s Langone Medical Center. The scientists "surveyed tissue samples from 103 men and women, looking at samples from the mouth, skin, genitals and guts. They ran a DNA analysis, looking for HPV DNA. They found that 69 percent of volunteers were infected with one or more of 109 strains of human papillomavirus (HPV). Only four of them had either HPV 16 or 18." (1) Most of the infections - 61% - were on the skin. HPV was found in 41% of samples taken from the vagina, 30% collected from the mouth, and 17% gathered from the gut. (1)



"There are 109 known different types of human papillomaviruses (HPV). They cause warts and other lesions and two in particular, HPV 16 and HPV 18, cause cancers of the cervix, anus and penis, as well as the mouth and throat. Types 6 and 11 can cause lesions and genital warts." (1)



The CBCD recommends that people infected with the HPV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. he studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the HPV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that "individuals infected with the HPV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR." (2) The study authors also wrote that "we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms." (2)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at poly-DNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



It should be noted that no FDA approved drugs against an HPV infection are available. Current surgical treatments only target HPV symptoms, such as genital warts and cervical dysplasia. These treatments include procedures, such as cryotherapy, conization, and the Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure (LEEP). (2) Local procedures against HPV symptoms, such as genital warts, use "liquid nitrogen, a surgical knife (scalpel), a carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, or electrical current to remove the abnormal growths caused by the HPV. These growths include cells that harbor the active virus. The procedures do not target cells with the latent virus. Since they do not remove the latent virus, these procedures only produce a temporary remission." (2)



The CDC notes that "You can get HPV by having oral, vaginal, or anal sex with someone who has the virus. It is most commonly spread during vaginal or anal sex. HPV can be passed even when an infected person has no signs or symptoms. Anyone who is sexually active can get HPV, even if you have had sex with only one person. You also can develop symptoms years after you have sex with someone who is infected making it hard to know when you first became infected." (3)



