HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation also answers their client's most frequently asked questions about employment litigation, which include:



What should an employer do if a claim has been filed against their business?



If employers have received a Notice of Claim letter then the first thing they should do is lawyer-up. Meaning, they need to contact a trusted attorney with proven experience in employment litigation.



What are the most common workplace claims?



There are a vast number of workplace claims. From wrongful termination, benefits disputes, contract disputes, and more, the most common claims revolve around:



- Breach of Severance Agreements

- Unlawful Executive Compensation

- Breach of Contract

- Unpaid Commissions



How do employers avoid litigation?

If claims have been made then not all hope is lost. Businesses/organizations can employ the help of mediators and arbitrators to solve issues outside of the courtroom.



About HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation

HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation helps businesses and organizations avoid employment litigation in Boca Raton, Broward, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, FL, Miami, and the surrounding areas. Solving disputes using effective mediation and arbitration methods, HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation alleviates the financial burden of employment litigation through proactive compliance, education, policy drafting, training, and more.



By focusing on preventative employment litigation methods, HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation hopes to strengthen Florida businesses and steer clear of potential workplace conflicts. Founded and operated by Lori Adelson, Esq who has more than 20 years of successfully litigating employment and business issues, HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation provides their invaluable guidance and services to solve employer/employee disputes. Visit www.approvedmediation.com to learn more about employment litigation avoidance.