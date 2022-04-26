Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2022 --HR Law PRO – Approved Mediation provides mediation lawyers in Miami-Dade, Hollywood, FL, Tampa, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Hillsborough County, and the surrounding areas. With decades of experience in conflict resolution, HR Law PRO – Approved Mediation answers the most frequently asked questions about mediation lawyers to ease their client's minds about choosing mediation over litigation.



What is a mediation lawyer?



A mediation lawyer is an attorney who specializes in settlements through mediation and arbitration.



Mediation- Mediation is the process of an outside third-party acting as an intermediary to solve conflicts. Mediation results in consensual agreements from both parties.

Arbitration- Similar to court, arbitration is a dispute resolution method resulting in the arbitrator making binding decisions that both parties must honor.



Why should workplaces choose mediation over litigation?

When it comes down to it, hiring a mediation lawyer to handle workplace conflicts is a less stressful and cost-effective way of reaching agreements. Not to mention, mediation is a more private way of solving conflicts.



Do businesses really need to hire a lawyer for mediation, or should they do it on their own?



Employers looking to save money may try to solve conflicts on their own. While in-house conflict management may be ideal for small workplace issues, the best way to solve serious conflicts and steer away from litigation is hiring an experienced mediation lawyer. Businesses must be prepared to examine the risks and consequences of poor in-house mediation before deciding to go it on their own.



About HR Law PRO – Approved Mediation

HR Law PRO – Approved Mediation offers experienced mediator lawyers in Miami-Dade, Hollywood, FL, Tampa, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Hillsborough County, and the surrounding areas. Founded by experienced mediation lawyer Lori Adelson Esq., HR Law PRO – Approved Mediation acts as a non-partial intermediary that enables both employers and employees to constructively engage in all aspects of the meditation process.



With experience handling a wide range of workplace conflicts, the team at HR Law PRO – Approved Mediation is skilled to handle any conflict, from harassment to labor law and everything in between. To learn more about HR Law PRO – Approved Mediation or connect with mediation lawyer Lori Adelson Esq. visit www.approvedmediation.com.