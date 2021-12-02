HR Law PRO Approved Mediation Discusses 3 Types of Workplace Issues That Require Conflict Resolution

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2021 --HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation serves businesses with professional conflict resolution services in Miami, Boca Raton, Broward, Coral Springs, Hollywood, FL, Fort Lauderdale, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that workplace conflicts can lead to unhealthy work culture HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation warns businesses of three common workplace issues that may require professional conflict resolution.



1. Leadership Styles - Workplace leaders have differing leadership styles, which can cause conflict between staff and other leaders. Once conflicts and tension arise in the workplace leaders have a responsibility to try to deal with conflict in a healthy way, however, if conflicts are beyond peaceful mediation, it is beneficial for businesses to hire professional conflict resolution managers.



2. Blame-Shifting - Blame-shifting is a term that refers to blaming another for shortcomings. By pointing the finger at someone else, blame-shifters intend to tap out of taking responsibility and put the blame on others (employers, employees, etc). Conflict resolution managers can restore peace by redefining responsibilities and creating expectations for leaders and employees.



3. Cultural Issues - Company cultures are a unique blend of the cultures that each individual brings to the table. From background to beliefs and thinking patterns, each team member's culture plays into the overall culture of a business. However, due to the uniqueness of each culture, there's room for conflict--which is where conflict resolution managers come in.



HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation specializes in providing conflict resolution to Miami, Boca Raton, Broward, Coral Springs, Hollywood, FL, Fort Lauderdale, and the surrounding areas. Led by conflict resolution specialist with over 20 years of experience, Lori Adelson, Esq., HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation is passionate about finding desirable, and peaceful outcomes that satisfies all involved parties.



With an emphasis on providing freedom of choice, the professional team of conflict resolution managers at HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation aim to solve conflicts using creative and innovative methods. From cases of discrimination to business disputes and everything in-between, HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation handles it all.