Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2022 --HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation provides wage and hour defense attorneys to Boca Raton, Broward, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, FL, Miami, and the surrounding areas. Not only do the wage and hour defense attorneys at HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation help businesses mediate wage and hour conflicts, but create and implement EPLI policy to avoid claims altogether.



According to HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation, here are four of the most common wage and hour claims:



1. Unpaid Breaks

If employers take away lunches/breaks, then they need to compensate employees for their time. Failure to compensate for this time could lead to costly litigation.



2. Unpaid Meetings/Training

All workers need to be paid for time spent on additional work-related activities such as meetings, training, seminars, etc.



3. Unpaid/Underpaid Overtime

According to the laws set in place by FLSA, if employees work more than 40 hours in a seven-day period they need to receive 1.5 their normal hourly wage.



4. Work Travel

There is no way in which employers can get around not paying workers for work-related travel. This includes compensation for meetings, travel time itself, etc.



About HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation

HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation equips businesses with wage and hour defense attorneys in Boca Raton, Broward, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, FL, Miami, and the surrounding areas. With a focus on solving disputes outside the courtroom, HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation assists employers, organizations, and businesses to avoid costly litigation, resolving issues through policy creation, mediation, and arbitration methods.



Led by experienced attorney Lori Adelson, Esq, HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation has decades of knowledge, enabling them to get down to the root of complicated issues, and avoid meritless wage and hour claims altogether . Visit www.approvedmediation.com to learn more about HR Law Pro – Approved Mediation and find out more about wage and hour defense attorney services in South Florida.