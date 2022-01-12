Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2022 --HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation provides employment contract services to Miami, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, FL, Boca Raton, Broward, and businesses in the surrounding areas. While the importance of employment contracts often goes overlooked, HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation informs their clients of the value of having a well-drafted, legally-sound employment contract.



Labor Certainty/Job Security

Well drafted employment contracts mean labor certainty for employers and job security for employees. Typically including a time-frame in which workers are expected to stay with a company, contracts are crucial to employee retention.



Expected Duties

Employment contracts are essential to outline an employee's expected duties. This keeps employees on track and clears up confusion related to day-to-day tasks.



Trade Secrets & Confidentiality

When hiring a new worker, companies need to protect their confidentiality within employment contracts through trade secrets/confidentiality clauses. With these clauses, disclosure of sensitive information provides ground for legal action.



