While employer defense attorneys wear many hats, many employers do not exactly understand what it is that employer defense attorneys can do for them.



Many employers believe that they can handle everything on their own. While this superman mentality is great for productivity, it is not always beneficial for employers to take on all workspace tasks. This is particularly true when it comes to the legal aspects of operating a business.



The upfront cost of hiring an employer defense attorney may seem steep, but it does not compare to the time and money spent in the long-run when dealing with workplace issues. Here is what employer defense attorneys can do for business owners:



- Assistance with personnel decisions (hiring and firing)

- Drafting, editing, and reviewing employment contracts

- Help with employee classifications

- Mitigation and legal representation

- Education on state and federal employment law updates



