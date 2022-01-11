Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2022 --HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation offers drafting, implementation, and review of employee handbooks in Boca Raton, Broward, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, FL, Miami, and the surrounding areas. While employee handbook review is an important part of operating a successful business, oftentimes important rules, regulations, and policies go unnoticed when updating handbooks.



HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation warns about three important areas to review when updating employee handbooks, which include:



1) Social Media - Social Media is a prominent issue in the workplace. While some businesses have strong anti-social media policies, others have no policies against social media use. When updating employee handbooks, businesses should determine their stance on social media and include a clear policy outlined in their handbooks.



2) Sexual Harassment - All workplaces have clearly defined policies against sexual harassment. But not all employee handbooks discuss when/how to report sexual harassment. When updating handbooks this is an important area of review.



3) Parental Leave - When updating employee handbooks, businesses should assess their parental leave policies and ensure that they are aligned with parental leave laws.



About HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation

HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation provides employee handbook drafting and implementation in Boca Raton, Broward, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, FL, Miami, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that employee handbooks are the foundation on which successful businesses are built, HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation serves a range of industries and businesses with employee handbook services. In addition to providing employee handbook services, HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation offers proofing, review, and insight for other important legal documentation such as employer policies, forms, and more!



As a professional risk mitigation and conflict management company driven to help companies avoid litigation, HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation aims to strengthen a business' bottom line and deal with issues before they boil into litigious conflicts. Click here to learn more about employee handbook services.