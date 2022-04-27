Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2022 --HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation provides clients with a wrongful termination attorney in Boca Raton, Broward, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, FL, Miami, and the surrounding areas. While wrongful lawsuits pop up every day, HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation shares the importance of understanding if a termination was wrongful, so employees and employers have full condolences when deciding to move forward in hiring an attorney.



According to HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation, here are the top four examples of wrongful termination:



1) Race Discrimination - All employees should be treated equally and have equal opportunity to perform duties, regardless of race.

2) Workers' Compensation Retaliation - Businesses have the responsibility to honor workers' compensation benefits. If a worker has been fired mysteriously after filing a claim, it may be due to wrongful termination.

3) Ageism - Age discrimination is a huge issue amongst businesses. Employees who believe they have been wrongfully terminated due to their age should contact a wrongful termination attorney ASAP.

4) Sexual Harassment - Sexual harassment is never okay. If a past employee has faced sexual harassment in the workplace and was fired soon after, it is likely that the employee was wrongfully terminated.



About HR Law PRO- Approved Mediation

HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation offers wrongful termination attorneys in Boca Raton, Broward, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, FL, Miami, and the surrounding areas. With the purpose of helping defendants and plaintiffs get down to the bottom of wrongful termination issues, without the need for costly litigation, HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation provides conflict solving services through mediation and arbitration. Founded by Lori Adelson, Esq., who has over two decades of experience, HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation provides their clients with peace of mind, so they can move forward confidently knowing that wrongful termination conflicts are long behind them.



In addition to offering wrongful termination attorneys, HR Law PRO - Approved Mediation provides policy drafting training, employee education, proactive compliance, and other workplace services to keep businesses running smoothly. Visit www.approvedmediation.com to learn more!