HSV-2, the Genital Herpes Virus, Can Block the Urethra; CBCD Reviews Scientific Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus? We recommend taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – John Evans, CBCD



A person may have problems urinating and not realize that the cause is the herpes virus. The Mayo Clinic says that “in some cases, the sores associated with genital herpes can cause inflammation around the tube that delivers urine from your bladder to the outside world (urethra). The swelling can close the urethra for several days, requiring the insertion of a catheter to drain your bladder.” (1) In addition, the Merck Manual says that “the herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2) may infect the urethra, making urination painful and emptying of the bladder difficult. Other viral UTIs, such as bladder and kidney infections, do not usually develop unless a person’s immune system is impaired.” (2)



The CDC notes that “Herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease (STD) that any sexually active person can get.” (3) Additionally, “most people with genital herpes infection do not know they have it.” (3) This means that if a bladder problem occurs, an individual may need to get tested for HSV.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that individuals infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with HSV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (4) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (4) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Doctor Siamak T. Nabili, MD, MPH says that “an infection in the pelvic area, such as herpes, can interfere with nerves in the (bladder) area. Inflammation and swelling caused by infections can also compress the urethra.” (5) Dr. Nabili is a member of the American College Physicians and the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.



Doctors Mancino, Delessandro, and their team agree with Dr. Nabili. “Complications in urinary tract nervous routes due to herpes viruses as VZV and HSV-2 are well known. Acute urinary retention and chronic neuropathic pain are not rare when sacral dermatomes are involved by these viruses.” (6) Dr. Mancino and his team are from the Clinic of Infectious Diseases, University of Chieti, Italy.



How can an individual infected with the herpes virus treat their symptoms?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (4) There are also natural HSV remedies. Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are such HSV remedies.



Click to learn more about Novirin and herpes virus and Gene-Eden-VIR and herpes virus.



References:



(1) Mayo Clinic – Diseases and Conditions – Genital Herpes



(2) The Merck Manual – Home Health Handbook – Overview of Urinary Tract Infections



(3) CDC – Herpes – Genital Herpes



(4) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8 http://dx.doi.org/10.4236/pp.2013.46A001



(5) Siamak T. Nabili, MD, MPH Inability to Urinate. eMedicineHealth.



(6) Mancino P, Dalessandro M, Falasca K, Ucciferri C, Pizzigallo E, Vecchiet J. Acute urinary retention due to HSV-1: a case report. Infez Med. 2009 Mar;17(1):38-40.



About the CBCD

The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, http://www.cbcd.net) is a non-for-profit research center. The mission of the CBCD is to advance the research on the biology of chronic diseases, and to accelerate the discovery of treatments for these diseases. The CBCD published the "Purple" book entitled "Microcompetition with Foreign DNA and the Origin of Chronic Disease" written by Dr. Hanan Polansky. The book presents Dr. Polansky's highly acclaimed scientific theory on the relationship between the DNA of latent (chronic) viruses and the onset of chronic diseases. Dr. Polansky's book is available as a free download from the CBCD website.