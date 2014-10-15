HSV, HPV, and HIV Could Be Prevented by Vaccine in Development; CBCD Praises Tomegavax

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --“Infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2)? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Tomegavax’s Michael Tipple and his research team are developing a “vaccine platform that stimulates the immune response around the clock - potentially guarding it perpetually against diseases like herpes, HPV and HIV.” (1) The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) praises the Tomegavax team on their research accomplishments.



The new vaccine technology uses herpes viruses, and specifically the CMV virus, to “create a population of helper T cells that will immediately be available to spur the rest of the immune system into action without delay.” (1) This is incredibly important since, as Mr. Tipple said, “what happens in herpes and several other hard-to-control diseases is that there isn’t any immune response up front. So when there’s an immune response, the body’s overwhelmed.” (1) The CBCD looks forward to seeing the results of vaccine trials.



The CBCD further praises Tomegavax’s researchers since HSV-2 “is generally considered as a common chronic STD in both developed and developing countries with substantial morbidity.” (2) However, the Center reminds the public that approving a vaccine through the FDA may take time. Until then, the CBCD recommends two natural, safe and effective, HSV-2 remedies that are backed by clinical studies.



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that people infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The CDC notes that the “Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is one of the herpesviruses. This group of viruses includes the herpes simplex viruses, varicella-zoster virus (which causes chickenpox and shingles), and Epstein-Barr virus (which causes infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono) … once CMV is in a person's body, it stays there for life. Among every 100 adults in the United States, 50-80 are infected with CMV by the time they are 40 years old.” (4)



How does Tomegavax’s new vaccine technology work? “Tomegavax’s vaccines super-infect, meaning they can be used in CMV-positive individuals. In addition to protecting against disease like herpes and HIV, Tipple said the platform could potentially extend to certain cancers, tuberculosis and malaria.” (1)



Until now, antiviral drugs approved for the treatment of herpes infections include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (3) There are also natural remedies that target the latent HSV. Two of these clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The CDC notes that “Genital herpes is common in the United States. In the United States, about one out of every six people aged 14 to 49 years have genital herpes. You can get herpes by having vaginal, anal, or oral sex with someone who has the disease. Fluids found in a herpes sore carry the virus, and contact with those fluids can cause infection. You can also get herpes from an infected sex partner who does not have a visible sore or who may not know he or she is infected because the virus can be released through your skin and spread the infection to your sex partner(s).”



“There are no FDA approved vaccines against the genital herpes virus. Tomegavax’s new vaccine technology has not reached the current market, and research shows that most antiviral drugs against HSV-2 only reduce outbreaks by one day. Thus, we recommend that infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR, which are designed to help the immune system target the latent HSV-2.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



