HSV Increases Cervical Cancer Risk in HPV Infected Individuals; CBCD Reviews the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --“Infected with the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



Many studies show that the genital herpes virus (HSV-2) increases the risk for cervical cancer. (See WebMD, November 2002) (2) An article on WebMD reviewed by Dr. Osondu M.D. said that an infection with HSV-2 significantly increases the chances of developing cervical cancer in those infected with HPV. In other words, women infected with HPV should be concerned about getting infected with HSV-2. According to Dr. Jennifer Smith, PhD, “Researchers at the International Agency for Research on Cancer in France found that women infected with both HPV and HSV-2 were two to three times more likely to get cervical cancer.” (2)



Click to learn more about genital herpes



The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that people infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against the herpes simplex virus, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the HSV … reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



According to Dr. Osondu, “Herpes simplex virus-2, the cause of genital herpes, was detected in nearly half of women with invasive cervical cancer - nearly twice as often as in women without signs of cancer, researches report in a study published in the Nov. 6 issue of the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.” (2)



“Genital Herpes is generally considered as a common chronic STD in both developed and developing countries with substantial morbidity. The infection is caused by two types of virus including HSV-2 (mainly) and HSV-1 (sometimes), while their prevalence and incidence have increased in the past three decades.” (1)



What treatments are available for a herpes infection?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (3) There are also natural remedies that target the latent HSV. Two of these clinically backed remedies are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



All orders of these products are completely confidential, and no information is shared or sold to any third party. Privacy is assured. To speak to a polyDNA scientist, or to request an interview, call 585-250-9999 or e-mail note@buy-gene-eden.com



"We recommend that individuals infected with the herpes virus use Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR to target the latent HSV.” - Mike Evans, polyDNA



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the herpes virus (HSV-1 or HSV-2) take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to read more about Novirin and the herpes virus, or Gene-Eden-VIR and the herpes virus



References:



(1) Mehrabani D1, Behzadi MA2, Azizi S3, Payombarnia H3, Vahdani A3, Namayandeh M2, Ziyaeyan M2 Cervical Infection with Herpes simplex Virus, Chlamydia trachomatis, and Neisseria gonorrhoeae among Symptomatic Women, Dubai, UAE: A Molecular Approach. Interdiscip Perspect Infect Dis. 2014;2014:347602.

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24982675



(2) Kirchheimer, S. Herpes Virus Linked to Cervical Cancer. Published November 5, 2002.

webmd.com/genital-herpes/news/20021105/herpes-virus-linked-to-cervical-cancer



(3) Polansky H, Itzkovitz E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Pharmacology & Pharmacy, 2013, 4, 1-8 cbcd.net/Gene-Eden-VIR-Clinical-Study.php