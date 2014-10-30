HTJAN Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Hammocks

Rockdale, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Henry January is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.HenrysHammocks.com. The website offers a wide range of hammock products such as hammock hanging hardware, jumbo hammocks, rope hammocks, hammock chairs, hammock stands, and Mayan hammocks. January decided to start his website after noticing how much many people loved having hammocks both inside and outside of their homes. He wanted to offer the hammock products that people needed at low costs.



There are many fantastic hammock products featured within the merchandise of HenrysHammocks.com. The website carries items including 2 person hammocks, metal hammock stands, polyester rope hammocks, hanging hammock chairs, hammock hanging hardware kits, cotton hammocks, Mayan hammocks, and much more. Of these products, the hammock chairs are especially versatile because with their smaller size they can easily be hung on a porch, in a house, on a tree limb in the backyard, or from a hammock chair stand. In the future, January plans to continue adding products that are related to hammocks and go well with an outdoor setting.



Providing great customer service and low prices on high quality products is very important to January, when it comes to HenrysHammocks.com. He plans to offer quality products that will last at prices that customers can easily afford. January has built his website to make sure that it is well organized and not terribly cluttered so that customers can easily find what they’re looking for. To help make sure that his customers are satisfied with their purchases, he offers prompt responses to customer questions, speedy delivery, and a no questions asked return policy.



In addition to the main website, January is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourHammocksBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to hammocks in general. He will be talking about using hammocks indoors in place of beds, hammock related news articles, new products that he offers on his site, using a hammock to relieve stress, outdoor living, and bringing the outdoors inside the home. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with more information so that they can make good decisions about which hammocks they buy, how they use their hammocks, and where they hang them.



