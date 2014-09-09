HTML5 Digital Magazine Publishing Platform Helps to Boost Sales

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2014 --PUB HTML5 proudly announces an innovative way to convert current PDF's into a Flipbook. This interactive Flipbook will help many online stores reach a broader, wider audience of readers while engaging them with a unique and productive media publication. Converting old company PDF's to the flip format will be engaging and interactive for online customers. This will benefit online store owners greatly. For stunning examples and features, please feel free to visit the following website at http://pubhtml5.com/.



Whether a company has used PDF’s saved using MS Office or Open Office, PUB HTML5 digital platform will help many online stores become more interactive, and boost views with cool digital Flipbook publications. Online stores will reach new customers. A PUB HTML5 Flipbook is far more appealing to read and makes it easier for valued customers to see online products and merchandise rather than reading long boring PDF’s. PUB HTML5 will help online stores grow an audience on any digital platform, including Android or iPhone devices.



Once the PDF is transformed to the Flipbook, companies including online stores can then use Cloud Publishing, which is an ideal way for any company to digitize back issues making valuable publications viewable anywhere, anytime. A personalized domain name, logos, and catalogs can all be customized and ready to be shared via a custom URL (hub.customnamedomain.com). HTML5 catalogs will be published online and any company can use the digital Flipbook on Facebook, Twitter, Google +, and other social media outlets. HTML5 can even be embedded into web pages and Wordpress sites. This user friendly Flipbook will reach a larger audience, thus bringing companies more customers. Consumers can also purchase the product or products offered directly from the catalog using any device.



About PUBHTML5

Here's a brief recap of PUBHTML5. PUBHTML5 changes the way online customers will view digital magazines, brochures, and catalogs online and worldwide. PUBHTML5 makes any online store accessible from all digital platforms and mobile devices, including iOS, Android, and Win8. Over 30,000 companies trust PUBHTML5. Many online store owners will also trust PUBHTML5 as well. Online stores will grow and benefit greatly by converting their PDF's to Flipbook style. To learn more about PUBHTML5 please visit the website at http://pubhtml5.com/about-us.php.



Anyone who is interested in this topic can also learn the 5 Reasons to use PUB HTML5 Digital Magazine Publishing Platform