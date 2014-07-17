HTML5 Digital Magazine Software Available for Publishing jQuery and HTML5 Flipbook Online

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2014 --PUB HTML5’s new HTML5 digital magazine software yields users a simple way to create stunning online and offline brochures, magazines, catalogs, and more. Already catering to over 30,000 companies worldwide, PUB HTML5 offers a remarkable array of features that users can utilize to build the perfect flipbook jQuery & HTML5.



With a platform that is accessible from all major mobile platforms, including Win8, Android, and iOS, PUB HTML5 conveys cloud-based and offline features. Based on HTML5, jQuery, and CSS3, PUB HTML5 allows users to create gorgeous publications that can be viewed from a multitude of even today’s most advanced devices. The robust program includes plentiful customization options, from themes and custom URLs to social media sharing.



In addition to creating and publishing professional flipbooks, PUB HTML5’s digital magazine software has built-in analytics features. With PUB HTML5, users can connect to their existing Google Analytics accounts for optimal tracking of their flipbooks’ traffic. Additionally, PUB HTML5 comes with PUB HTML5 Metrics, which offers a real-time look at targeted audience information. Users can easily track the amount of time viewers are spending on each page, along with widget interaction and more.



PUB HTML5 offers a simple-to-navigate interface that accommodates beginners and experts. The all-inclusive software helps users create publications from start to finish, from building flipbooks to publishing. For potential customers who aren’t sure about buying the new product, PUB HTML5 lets people take a sneak peek with online digital catalog freeware. The freeware includes PDF conversion, as well as many of the features of the whole version, and it is currently available at http://pubhtml5.com/.



About PUB HTML5

As a global leader in digital publishing software solutions, PUB HTML5 conveys a finished product that is easy to use yet powerful enough to create full-scale professional publications. With robust features and incredible versatility, PUB HTML5’s digital publishing software contains tools ranging from video and audio embedding to translation and much more. Placing high value on the satisfaction of their clients, the PUB HTML5 team welcomes feedback from each of their customers and promises a timely response to any technical difficulties.