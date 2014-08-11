HTML5 Digital Publishing and Page Turning Software Helps in Broadening Reader Base Effectively

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2014 --PUB HTML5 is known as a free and prime HTML5 digital publishing platform. It now uses a new technology helps publishers to broaden the customer base at a very reasonable price. The technology built with CSS3 and HTML5 has acquired a remarkable reputation until now.



Moreover, the new digital publishing platform by PUB HTML5 is introduced specially for authors who are looking for an innovative means of publishing their work to attract a bigger audience, which is an alternative to traditional paper books. What’s more, businessmen who need to advertise their products and services through brochures, catalogs are likewise the focus of this technology.



In this age of technology, most people have already decided to toss the traditional printed books and choose to be favored by the benefits of digital e-books. Although some people claim that there is a special feeling when they are reading printed books, most people enjoy large amount of digital e-books’ benefits in the digital revolution. Apart from the stale phrase that e-books are undeniably cheaper than the paper books, e-books offer way more than that. It has been known that the emergence of e-books paved the way for aspiring authors to write and publish their own works whether for a cheaper price or free. And to publish their works can be done easily even they are not very familiar with the publishing. This may be for the reason that there have been a few popular outlets wherein writers can submit their own work like Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and iBook for Apple; and count PUB HTML5 in.



PUB HTML5 digital publishing and page turning software makes the content consistent and cross-platform with its new technology. The digital publications developed with HTML5 can be accessed through the ubiquitous smart devices like mobile phones, tablets and laptops in a few seconds and be read directly by users without the help of PDF reader apps. Thus, PUB HTML5 reaches a wider scope of audience and more potential customers with its excellent adaptability and accessibility.



