HTML5 Digital Publishing Software Now Provided at Reasonable Prices by Pubhtml5.com

The PUB HTML5 allows publishers to use the flipbook format, which gives each reader the feel of looking at a traditional magazine or book while online. The service also features easy social media sharing as well to maximize impact.



Publications made with the PUB HTML5 service are also easily embedded on most websites, allowing content creators to display their work in online portfolios. In addition to all that, there are a variety of options to make a page come to life through vivid animations that will catch readers’ attention.



Another important feature the company provides is secure offline and cloud based-storage. Their cloud option, powered by Amazon s3, allows one access to their digital publication on the go. Each file is also backed up with a viewable revision history.



The service makes browsing catalogues and other publications easy with the responsive flip book and intuitive gesture control, which can lead to more online sales. It also gives readers the ability to print and download publications, as well as search for items in each document.



Besides PDF, PUB HTML 5 service is compatible with most Office formats and offers valuable insights to track social media reach. These insights include page views, widget interactions, and much more.



Publishers can also take advantage of Google AdSense integration to increase their revenues.



To learn more about PUB HMTL 5 and see examples of what one can do with it

the website



