HTML5 Flip Book Maker by FlipBuilder Is Available to Meet the Future of Digital Publishing

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2014 --As HTML5 represents the future when it comes down to digital publishing, the Flip PDF Professional is capable of creating great flip books usable by anyone while using the HTML5 technology. As it is created by FlipBuilder, this HTML5 flip book maker is sure to meet all the demands that users may have in regards to the software’s ability to create flip books fast and easy while using a variety of methods.



Flip PDF Professional is a successful software and it features a wide array of benefits which are not offered by other programs of its kind. Through the use of smart programming and a good way of thinking about what the public would like to see in such a program, the Flip PDF Professional can be used as tablet publishing software and create PDF flipbooks which are based on the latest HTML5 technology, whilst making sure that the flipbooks create through the software are compatible with all mobile devices that are capable of running HTML5. Together with this, another strong benefit is the fact that multimedia elements such as video used in a HTML 5 flipbook are also compatible with a wide array of mobile devices.



The team behind the Flip PDF Professional is great at expecting what the demand of the public is and will continue to be, they also included a few interactive features on the Flip PDF Professional together with cross-platform accessibility. As users want to be able to not only view their books on mobile devices, but also on eBooks readers and tablets, the cross platform accessibility feature is sure to offer an effective digital publishing solution that will make moving flipbooks and having them work on eBook readers a lot easier.



As standard novels don’t really have elements that can be made interactive, not many will benefit from the great features offered by the Flip PDF Professional, but books such as the ones designed for kids, cookbooks and magazines represent great choices, as the software has what is needed in order to convert them and add animations and sounds. By converting a normal cookbook to a flipbook, the understanding of its content will be easier as the new format can be capable of showing the entire process which needs to be followed by a certain user in order to cook a recipe.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a Hong Kong based software company, which specializes in offering digital publishing solutions.



If you’re interested in learning more about the Flip PDF Professional and more digital magazine publishing solution, or would like to purchase it, more information can be found on the link below: http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro/.