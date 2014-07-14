HTML5 Flip Book Maker by PUB HTML5 Available for Powerful Digital Publishing

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2014 --PUB HTML5 has introduced a digital platform from which users can publish HTML5 digital magazines. The HTML5 flip book maker helps engage customers using a rich media publication and attractive animations in regular PDF documents. It allows the customer to sell directly from the digital catalog created using the HTML5 flipbook software.



The reviews have been positive; below is one out of many reviews written by users, “Probably the best digital publications software I’ve seen so far. I am deeply impressed how easily you can turn a plain PDF into 3D Virtual Book as a beginner!”



The HTML5 flip book maker is capable of delivering a memorable and outstanding reading and shopping experience to the readers. The software can do HTML5 digital publishing to iPad, Android tablets and other mobile devices. Flip books created by it are accessible from all leading mobile platforms which include iOS, Android and Win8.



The many features of the software include the ability to create digital catalogs from PDFs, build in high definition images and embed videos, cross platform delivery and mobile friendly nature, ability to edit animations, full navigation toolbar, MS Office conversion, a powerful and secure cloud platform to publish on, easy image conversion, ability to import hyperlinks, an administration and management tool which helps manage online books.



Other feature include an advertising banner option improving interactivity with the reader, integrated Google AdSense, ability to save as a WordPress Plugin, 10+ online templates, ability to insert audio to digital product catalogs, HTML or Zip publication, search engine optimization, ability to view offline version of the publication, use of command line and API, upload of publication via FTP, conversion of multiple files, back issue online feature enabling reader to reach other publications, and merging multiple PDFs in one catalog.



Anyone can register for a free account and publish an unlimited number of Html5 Digital magazines, brochures and catalogs online every day using the below link.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is one of the leading technology providers in a field providing solutions to HTML5 digital publishing software. The software allows users to convert any printed material into unique digital publications.



For more information, visit: http://pubhtml5.com/.