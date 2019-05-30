HTML5 Flipbook Maker by AnyFlip Takes Publishing to New Professional Heights

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2019 --AnyFlip, a leading provider in digital publishing industry, released an HTML5 flipbook maker that enables anyone to create interactive HTML5 flipbooks that incorporate audio clips, YouTube videos, photos, links, special effects, and Flash animations.



The HTML5 flipbook maker incorporates all the features that modern publishers need for online catalogs, virtual magazines, eBooks, reports, promotional brochures, and photo albums. The resulting publications are visually attractive and can be viewed online or offline by devices with any operating system. Any PDF can be converted into an HTML5 flipbook and published in multiple formats. AnyFlip offers cloud servers for secure hosting, advanced Google analytics to monitor project performance, and security features that allow individuals to maintain complete control over how their projects are distributed, and who has access to them.



The HTML5 flipbook maker offers a wide variety of benefits for businesses and all types of publishers. They're highly cost effective, eco-friendly, and eliminate the costs involved with old-fashioned printing and distribution. They're also extremely flexible, providing individuals with the ability to create anything they can envision, from comic strips and periodicals to technical manuals. The HTML5 flipbooks can be distributed in multiple languages, enabling individuals to expand their audience and do so quickly since no special software downloads are required to view and read the HTML5 flipbooks. This HTML5 flipbook maker is user-friendly and delivers HTML5 flipbooks in a format that appeal to modern audiences.



The HTML5 flipbooks are effective for displaying products, launching new services, and as a marketing and promotional tool. Reliable information is at a premium in today's world. An HTML5 flipbook enables people to augment their income with advertising opportunities and it's also effective for fledgling influencers. The HTML5 flipbook maker by AnyFlip combines multiple technologies into a single resource for creating HTML5 flipbooks, and promotional materials that can be easily disseminated around the world. The software is economical for users, good for the planet, and delivers information in the way that most people desire in the digital age.



