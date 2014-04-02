HTML5 Flipbook Maker Provider Has Upgraded Its Website to Be a Better Appearance

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2014 --People can now visit the website Fliphtml5.com that has donned a completely new look and has been added with some striking features to enhance the user experience. Besides, the website has now a new and updated version of HTML5 Flipbook Maker, which comes with more capabilities for online/offline content distribution.



One can also view stunning examples of Flip HTML5 added to the homepage that will serve as the source of inspiration for the users. The examples stress upon the creative use of the software and encourage innovative rendering of flip books that can be accessed through PC and mobile devices.



This all-new jquery flipbook software comes with a lot of new possibilities and the website Fliphtml5.com has now YouTube video tutorials, explaining the features and functionalities of the software that a user can take advantage of. One can easily learn how the software can help in interactive multimedia designing with full customization features.



According to the spokesperson of the website, the new features have been added to the website with an objective of making people more efficient in using the software. He maintains that one should know that the HTML5 flipbook software can dramatically improve one’s professional competence. He is confident that the website will inspire more and more people to grab the software to help deliver highly creative flipbooks. One may glimpse through the new website by following the link http://fliphtml5.com/.



Fliphtml5.com is a leading digital publishing software provider of the world. They offer a series of e-publishing software which are feature-rich and user-friendly. They have custom-made solutions to cater to the needs of different industries such as Gaming, Film, and Finance etc. The flip book maker is available in a free as well as several paid versions with specific set of features to meet the new-age digital publishing needs of the users.