HTML5 Flipbook Software Upgraded Its Page Editing Functions to a New Level

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2014 --FlipHTML5 continues to grow and develop thanks to recent changes in its editing functions of the html5 flipbook software. Care and attention has been paid to all potential bugs, which has led to their removal. The removal of these bugs has gone a long way in improving what multimedia users can add, such as YouTube and Vimeo videos, offline videos and related audio.



FlipHTML5 also allows users to draw on the program’s versatility. Images and a photo slideshow are only the beginning; there is also a camera displayer and the ability to add shapes and texts in multiple sizes. This allows users to really develop their flip book in exactly the fashion they see fit. There are also custom links and responsive buttons that the users can integrate into their flip books in order to develop the ultimate professional flip book for their purposes.



Rich content is the name of the game when it comes to flip books, and the user can have a wide berth in determining exactly what he or she wants to incorporate into their flip book. Regardless, this will be a thoroughly versatile tool that professionals can draw upon for whatever purpose they need it for.



About FlipHTML5 Software Company, Ltd

FlipHTML5 Software Company, Ltd is headquartered in Hong Kong and is a digital publishing software providing giant. Research and development has been a focus for the company for years, and the company offers customized publishing solutions in a range of industries. FlipHTML5’s versatility has allowed it to establish cooperative relationships throughout the digital publishing world and in other industries.



In providing a range of online publishing solutions for illustrated book publishers, FlipHTML5 believes in supplying publishers with a number of methods in which to prepare their content digitally for online presentation. Go to http://fliphtml5.com/ in order to test the software.