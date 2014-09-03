HTML5 jQuery Flipbook Plugin Maker Now Free for Download at Pubhtml5.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --PUB HTML 5 is one of the top 3 most powerful jQuery flipbook plugins makers. It offers HTML5 digital publishing software solutions worldwide. It enables all individuals and businesses to successfully transform and publish their brochures, articles, magazines, reports or catalogs into an inimitable digital publication. The norms of the digital publishing world have been changed and now it involves persuasive and affluent digital media incidences because of this new addition.



Consequently, this new digital publication tool comes up with several state-of-the-art and exciting features such as PDF conversion into Flipbook, full customization of user interface, management of interactive media, expansion of audience through multi-screen world, cloud platform, USB, DVD and CD offline viewer, enhanced administration, easy social networking, command line version, SEO friendly text version, more detailed analysis and reporting, shoppable publications and so forth.



However, the most exciting feature of PUB HTML5 is obviously its ability to convert and publish HTML5 flipbook as a WordPress Plugin. WordPress is a renowned way out for an effective display and marketing of online content. It also allows its users to enrich their experience using a number of plugins such as widgets and SEO developing tools and the like through the use of its exciting feature known as Plugin Architecture. Accordingly, using this feature of the WordPress, the WordPress users will now be able to install the jQuery flipbook plugins to their WordPress Sites. This means that users can now convert their PDF files into rich and engaging media publications and save those publications online on their WordPress sites as WordPress plugins.



Subsequently, PUB HTML5 can be accessed through all major operating platforms such as Windows, iOS and Android. And hundreds of thousands of customers, including both companies and individuals are currently being facilitated by it.



Feel free to visit http://pubhtml5.com/ for more information.