HTML5 Magazine Publishing Platform Now Available for Mac Users

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2014 --A well-known digital publishing solution provider company based in China, FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd., that offers magazine publishing platform for business as well as individual users, announced that its new Professional Mac Version of Flipbook Software for Mac users is now available for download on their website at fliphtml5.com while providing the same powerful flipbook software besides the Windows users.



Mac OS users are now capable of converting PDF to flipbook on Mac, adding a variety of media, and users can even upload books on the web for different readers online. With this new software, users can encounter exciting new features such as adding different media types in their flipbook and they can even change the background and cover page.



With this new product, FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. can now provide both Windows and Mac users this latest magazine publishing solution. Just as the PC version of the Flip HTML5, the Mac version is powerful that users can create distinctive, interactive, and alluring e-publication from PDF effortlessly. Also, HTML5 publications can be media-rich, readable on mobile devices, and attractive with realistic page turn effects.



This new software is based on the advanced HTML5 technology. In addition to PDF files, it can also support a wide range of office formats including .doc, .xls .ppt, and .odt. It can also even let the users add multimedia elements to the flipbook such as video and music player. Users can also add and delete new pages in the flipbook and multimedia elements.



Flip HTML5 lets the users create an on-line digital magazine based on jQuery, HTML5 and CSS3 technology, and with this technology users and readers will surely be delighted since they can now enjoy digital magazine on iPad, Android Phone, and other tablet devices.



Flip HTML5 for Mac is available for download at http://fliphtml5.com/mac/.