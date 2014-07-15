HTML5 Page Flip eMags Publisher - Publish Magazines and Catalogs to Attractive Page Flip Format

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2014 --A new innovative addition to PUB HTML5 has now arrived, making it more easy and convenient for its users. PUB HTML5 offers an HTML digital platform to publish brochures, magazines and catalogues and now, the new HTML5 page flip eMags publisher facilitates to add links, audio, video, animation and more multimedia to publications.



PUB HTML5 helps in increased efficiency and productivity by letting the user create digital page flip catalogues from PDF, making the publications cross-platform and mobile friendly, enables a build in page editor and rich media and also enables animation editor and empower catalogue.



The newly introduced HTML5 page flip eMags publisher enhances the software by facilitating a flat page into more of an experience. With the new HTML5 digital catalog software businesses have an opportunity to turn product into life rather than a mere description of information. HTML5 digital catalogue will increase sales and efficiency of retailers as it could also update content changes immediately to keep the information current. As online shopping is the upcoming and more convenient trade at present, HTML digital catalog creator fills the vacuum of a live market.



The software HTML5 page flip eMags publisher offers pre-designed templates, themes, backgrounds, etc. without an additional charge which makes it easy–to-use and handy software. The ability to customize unique and outstanding digital magazines with ease is also allowed by the HTML5 digital magazine creator towards its users. No coding skill is required for the whole process which allows even a fresh hand to create an engaging eye catching catalogue in a few minutes.



The software PUB HTML5 is used by many leading companies and has being one of the most promising software in the market. Therefore the innovative HTML5 digital page flip creator will undoubtedly impress more consumers in time.



The company offers multiple editions for its users to choose from which includes a basic edition and an advanced edition. Anyone could use the basic edition totally free online while the advanced edition offers many advance features to tag along. Delivering a memorable and outstanding reading and shopping experience, which is accessible from all leading mobile platforms which include iOS , Android and Win8. The innovative HTML5 page flip eMags publisher is now available for use online or could be downloaded at pubhtml5.com.



About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is one of the leading technology providers in a field providing solutions to HTML5 digital publishing software. The software allows users to convert any printed material into unique digital publications.



Visit http://pubhtml5.com for more information.