HTML5 Page Flip Software by PUB HTML5 Brings Fresh Reading Experience on iPad

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2014 --PUB HTML5 software is now more powerful for creating PDF to digital magazines for iPad. Equipped with several rich media elements, viewers will be amazed as they navigate the digital publication.



While the digital publication opens on the iPad, rich media such as background music, embedded video, hyperlinks and other elements can be retained. For easy navigation, the digital magazine on iPad will now be searchable and zoomable.



Users can simply enter a keyword in the search bar available. Table of contents will also be created automatically to help readers navigate the digital publication without too much of a hassle.



With PUB HTML5’s page editor, users can easily customize their digital publication and fill it with rich media effects to let their audience engaged in an instant. Giving the readers an interactive experience will help raise web visits and welcome new clients in the long run.



For those who are concerned with web traffic conditions, PUB HTML5 allows users to add Google Analytics to the digital publication. Users can simply use the custom setting tools to let them check their web visits from time to time. This is important since PUB HTML5 understands how helpful the statistics are in order to create wise business decisions.



About HTML5 Page Flip Software

Without a doubt, HTML5 page flip software by PUB HTML5 can give those boring digital magazines the perfect tweak. To reach more audience, these digital publications can easily be shared to different social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Digg and others.



With their maximum service quality yet minimal service fees, users can now publish digital magazines that will be too hard for their audience to resist.