HTML5 Page Flip Software for Mac Is Released by Fliphtml5.com Recently

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2014 --Flip Html5, a China based company, today announced the release of its HTML5 page flip software for Mac. With the same, Mac users would be able to create amazing flipbook from PDF files, insert a range of media and upload the same on web for thousands of users to go through.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to launch the new Professional Mac version of our Flipbook Software. Today a huge number of Mac users are present in the market. With the new release, we will be able to cater to them as well.” He further added, “This new flipbook software is filled with new exciting features. You can add a range of media types in your flip book. Users can change the background and the cover page as well.”



With this new launch, the company now provides software for both Windows and Mac users. The Mac version is powerful as compared to PC version. FlipHTMl5 provides Flipbook Software in different price ranges for users to view and select from.



The new flip book software is based on advance HTML5 technology. Besides the PDF files it also support various office formats such as .doc, .ppt, .xls and .odt. Users can add multimedia elements to the flipbook such as video player, music player, video slideshows, shape, image and flash. They can also add and delete new pages and multimedia elements.



FlipHTML5 allows the users to create an online digital magazine based on jQuery, HTML5 and CSS3 technology. With this feature readers can enjoy the digital magazine on Kindle, Android phone, iPad and tablet. By using page flipping animation effects users can also convert the PDF into digital flipbook. It is incorporated with Google AdSense that help the users to earn profits by putting on view the HTML5 flipbooks created advertisements.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd is a business software company based in Hong Kong that offers digital publishing tools for business as well as individuals.



For more interesting features of the Mac version of flipbook software, go to http://fliphtml5.com .