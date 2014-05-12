HTML5 Page Flip Software Hailed to Be Optimal for Converting PDFs to Distinctive Publications

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2014 --When converting PDFs to online books; one will need the best kind of software that can be of help. There are plenty of different software that one can find and it is important to pick the ones that seem to be best to use.



Those who want to launch eBooks that come configured with smart animation can check out FlipHTML5. The HTML5 page flip software has been designed to offer some of the most innovative features which are as follows.



One has the provision of choosing the sizes of eBooks that are to be published. One can choose the proportion of the book and then publish it accordingly. Not only this, there is the feature to add shadows near the page which brings in a more realistic touch to online books. One can also add a flip sound which will be played every time a reader turns the pages of the book. These features help in enlivening the kind of fun and joy that people will have when it comes to reading books.



Even those who love adding comments and leaving their own touch while reading books can add annotations to the eBooks and thereby make the most out of it. It is owing to these features that FlipHTML5 is hailed as one of the leading companies.



The kind of work they have done and the type of features that they offer makes this company one of the top names. When the software is designed, extra care was taken to ensure that almost all the main features were incorporated in it so that users could be pleased with what they get.



To know more about FlipHTML5 and the diverse uses that this software can serve, one can check out http://fliphtml5.com/ and go through the details that are listed there. The software is robust and comes with multiple Premium Plans. Besides, it is offering free HTML5 & CSS3 flipbook tools for education, individuals.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is one of the leading companies that is hailed to be a leading choice. Their software is designed in a way that has helped people in designing the best online books. The features offered by the software are not only impressive but innovative as well.