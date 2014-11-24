HTML5 Page Turning Software Now Enables More Impressive Reading Experience

Central, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2014 --FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd., introduces a user-friendly page turning software that changes the way plain PDF files will be presented. FlipHTML5 multimedia magazine software is the solution to help individuals enhance PDF files into a captivating digital publication that is engaging and will leave lasting impressions on all viewers.



With over 1 million downloads of HTML5 flip solution, HTML5 online publishing platform is a free software aimed to make it simple for individuals to create flip books for magazines, textbooks, brochures, catalogs, and much more. Users can create an interactive digital publication that can be viewed across a number of platforms ranging from desktops, mobile devices, and tablets. On this online publishing platform, over thirty pages can be converted from PDF, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and other formats to an attractive digital online publication that will appeal to targeted audiences. This enhancing publishing software allows individuals to add logos and adjust color schemes to match their company’s brand, which helps create a more captivating and memorable presentation. The platform also provides various templates for designs and themes for a number of different settings that can fit anyone’s needs.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 also provides an easy way to share page turning publications offline and online with no installation required. Users can use HTML5 online server to share files directly with business partners and clients through email, website, and various social networks. It also allows individuals to embed HTML5 flipbooks to a number of different websites to increase online exposure. The software can be downloaded on Windows and Mac, making it accessible to all users.



Offering some of the best digital publishing tools since 2008, FlipHTML5 is trusted by over 50,000 companies worldwide. They provide individuals with a unique publishing software that creates visually appealing and stimulating way to share portable documents.



For more information about FlipHTML5 visit http://fliphtml5.com/features/