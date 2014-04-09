HTML5 PDF Flipbook Can Be Published by Online and Offline Digital Publishing Solution

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2014 --Fliphtml5.com, one of the most popular companies when it comes to providing PDF flipbook html5 software is now offering online and offline digital publishing solutions across the globe. The company provides its customers the most customized and affordable publishing solution that are related with a number of different industries such as games, movies, information technology, Finance and Fashion.



The company is popular worldwide for providing exceptional software to the customers. They can make their presentation very effective with the help of digital publishing solution provided by the company. It is a free Flip Book Maker that allows publishers to convert OpenOffice, PDF, MS Office and Images to HTML5 and jQuery based page flip eBook in order to make their PDF files attractive and business oriented.



According to a recent business report, online publishing softwares are rapidly being the part of every business. A number of companies whether a business film, an education institue, print media house or any other, are using this software to make their PDF files more appealing. Fliphtml5.com is unique platform that offers publishers an easy and simple way to improve the look of their PDE files and also make them able to get better benefits in their business. It presents a huge range of solutions for illustrated book publishers as well and allows them to make digital website content, online user manual, digital annual report, flip PPT presentation, flipping e-magazine flip slide photo album and a lot more in a matter of a few minutes. The company is related with a number of digital publishers in different industries from across the globe.



FlipHTML5 provides its users a number of interesting and useful features including embed button to page, upload publication via ftp, search engine optimization, access statistics, auto- batch convert, keyword searching, password protection and defined bookmarks to name of a few. The company is also working on improving its presentation constantly. E-magazines published by FlipHTML5 can be displayed on any computer and mobile easily including those based on windows, android and iOS platforms.

For more information, go to http://fliphtml5.com/.



About Fliphtml5.com

FlipHTML5 Software Co offers digital publishing software to clients across the world. The company is based in Hong Kong.